The Aaron Rodgers experiment has not gone well for the New York Jets. However, Jets punter Thomas Morstead may have changed its trajectory.

Morstead gave Rodgers something from the “fountain of youth,” via The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt

“Aaron Rodgers said [New England Patriots defensive tackle] Davon Godchaux was right about his mobility not looking like it used to because he was ‘hurting.' He feels better now,” Rosenblatt reported. “The secret to feeling better, he said Thomas Morstead gave him something from the ‘fountain of youth.' The recipe: Cayenne pepper and water.”

Godchaux spoke candidly about the 40-year-old Rodgers after the Patriots' 25-22 victory over the Jets on Sunday, via The Boston Herald's Doug Kyed.

“Yeah, I think he’s struggling right now,” Godchaux said. “Just a Hall of Fame quarterback like that, hate to see him go out that way but always gonna take a win against him, look good on your resume. But, yeah, he definitely don’t look the same.”

Rodgers was 17-of-28 for 233 yards with two touchdowns against New England, but didn't scramble once and showed little mobility in the pocket.

“You just don’t know if he could move back there. (Expletive), I can run him down and catch him,” the 330-pound Godchaux said. “He don’t look mobile at all. So it was good for us. We know we can get after him and attack him in the passing game too. So, you know, glad to come out here with the win.”

Is cayenne pepper and water the secret formula to get Rodgers ‘ spryness back?

Aaron Rodgers likely won't run much for Jets

Part of the reason Rodgers became an NFL legend in his Green Bay Packers days was his ability to move around and extend plays with his legs, making dazzling throws on the run. Although the four-time MVP had 18 and 26 rushing yards in Weeks 3 and 4, respectively, he's been confined to the pocket since taking more hits. He's nursed various leg ailments recently and thus has no carries since Week 4.

Rodgers ranks eighth in passing yards (1,896) and ninth in touchdown tosses (12), so he's still got some game left. Will Morstead's secret sauce help him get his speed back on Thursday night against the Houston Texans?