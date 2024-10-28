Following the New York Jets crushing loss to the New England Patriots, nearly all expectations have flown out the window, especially for ESPN “Get Up” host Mike Greenberg. From predicting that they could go to the Super Bowl to a rough 2-6 start, he’s the least bit disappointed. Rather, he’s quite angry at the matter. Greenberg took to “Get Up” and aired his grievances about his team.



“The Jets of 2024 are one of the greatest, most colossal, and embarrassing failures in sports history, and that sticks to all of them,” Greenberg said. “So when people say does this stick to (Aaron) Rodgers? Yes, it doesn’t mean he’s not an all-time great, it doesn’t mean he’s not a Hall of Famer, but it most certainly goes in the permanent record. It goes in the bio.”



Greenberg makes a fair assessment of Rodgers. The franchise has done just about all it can to surround him with offensive weapons. The Jets traded for Davante Adams, they signed Allen Lazard in the 2023 offseason and brought in his old offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett. While the blame can’t go on solely one person, it doesn’t make Rodgers’s case any more appealing.



Meanwhile, the New York ownership has made some questionable moves. They fired Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start. However, Saleh led the Jets defensively, which was one of the best in the league while he was there. Once he left, they gave up 37 points to the Pittsburgh Steelers, in addition to 25 points against the Patriots.

Does Mike Greenberg make a point about Aaron Rodgers and the Jets?

Well, the Jets were bottom of the league pretty consistently. They had fluctuating quarterbacks, a weak offense, and a carousel of head coaches. New York drafted Zach Wilson in 2020, believing he would be the savior of the Jets. However, it was quite the opposite. Even though he had no real weapons, many expected him to take them out of mediocrity.



When they traded for Rodgers in 2023, Wilson would have a chance to learn from one of the best quarterbacks in the game. That time was shortly lived, as Rodgers ruptured his Achilles on the fourth play of the game.



Fast forward one season, and Rodgers is back under center. The result is more or less the same as it was the season prior. The 2023 record was 3-4 through the first eight weeks, and this season is 2-6. Greenberg put the dagger into his argument about the state of the franchise.



“The New York Jets turned over their entire franchise to him and it got much much worse, like embarrassingly worse. What they’re doing is embarrassing to watch. I’ve been following this team for 50 years. I’ve never been as embarrassed to say that I’m a fan, or to say that I believed in them in this season and yesterday in particular.”

New York takes on the Houston Texans and could salvage a disappointing year with a win against one of the top teams in the AFC.