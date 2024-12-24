The New York Jets have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL in 2024. New York is 4-11 heading into Week 17 and has been the single most dysfunctional organization in the league. To make matters worse, New York's QB now has a mysterious knee injury headed into the final two games of the regular season.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a knee injury according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. His status to play on Sunday is currently uncertain.

Rodgers was hobbled during Sunday's game against the Rams and looked slow throughout the contest.

It will be interesting to see what becomes of this knee injury. If Rodgers' mobility is limited, that could become a serious hinderance to New York's offense.

At this point, it may be wise to sit Rodgers for the rest of the regular season if he is not healthy.

In other Jets injury news, rookie left tackle Olu Fashanu was placed on injured reserve. In an interesting turn of events, Fashanu is not believed to need surgery as was previously widely reported. Fashanu is currently dealing with plantar fasciitis per ESPN's Rich Cimini. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Shannon Sharpe calls out Jets' Aaron Rodgers for hypocrisy

The drama around Aaron Rodgers continues.

Shannon Sharpe called out Rodgers and teammate Garret Wilson for their hypocrisy during a recent episode of the Nightcap podcast.

“I saw that at the beginning when whoever showed up for mandatory mini-camp,” Sharpe said. “That lets me know who really is on board and who was ready to get out. Who fumbled that ball at the end of that game, I’m not sure.”

Sharpe is clearly mentioning Rodgers missing a portion of mandatory mini-camp for a trip to Egypt.

His co-host, Chad Ocho Cinco, chimed into the discussion with a good point.

“That was Mr. Rodgers, yes sir. That was him,” Ocho Cinco said. “I understand Garrett Wilson’s frustrations, as young player who had a stellar rookie season. And things haven’t been the same. Understanding your potential. Understanding wanting to contribute because the team is playing bad. And you’re still not getting the opportunities you feel you deserve.”

At this point, it is an open question whether either Rodgers or Wilson will be on the Jets in 2025.

The upcoming offseason should be very interesting for Jets fans everywhere.