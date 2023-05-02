It’s only been one week, but Aaron Rodgers clearly is enjoying himself with the New York Jets. The legendary quarterback opened up Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show about acclimating to his new team after playing 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

“I’m just pinching myself a lot of days,” Rodgers said. “I can’t believe it’s real sometimes. It’s been a dream for sure.”

"I spent eighteen beautiful years in Green Bay and it was such a special place to play.. I definitely feel energized to be in this building and I'm embracing the change" @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/RnGrxGTniI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 2, 2023

The 39-year-old was traded to the Jets before the NFL Draft last week. He’s been taking part in voluntary offseason workouts and soaking in all that New York has to offer. Rodgers has even attended playoff games for the New York Knicks and New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, receiving a hero’s welcome at every turn.

“It’s been fun,” said Rodgers, who added he’ll be attending Game 2 between the Knicks and Miami Heat on Tuesday with with Sauce Gardner. “I feel energized. … I’m enjoying getting to know the guys, it’s been a blast. And all the other things the city has to offer.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Everything is new and different and exciting and I’m just enjoying it. I really am.”

New #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is at the Knicks game a day after attending the Rangers game. Embracing the New York atmosphere.pic.twitter.com/xb8nT7zGUs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 30, 2023

Rodgers said his happiness in new surroundings was not a swipe at the Packers, for whom he played his entire NFL career to this point.

“I definitely feel energized to be in this building and I’m embracing the change,” Rodgers said. “It’s been good to be out there with all the guys and there’s a lot of excitement around here.”

Rodgers’ arrival on Broadway has the Jets and their fans dreaming big, too. The expectation is that he’ll help lead New York to its first playoff berth in 13 years and, hopefully, first Super Bowl appearance since 1969.