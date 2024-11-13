ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Indianapolis Colts head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Colts-Jets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Colts-Jets Last Game – Matchup History

These teams last met in 2021 when the Colts beat the Jets 45-30.

Overall Series: The Colts lead the all-time series 44-32 against the Jets.

Here are the Colts-Jets NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Colts-Jets Odds

Indianapolis Jets: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +164

New York Jets: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 43.5 (-115)

Under: 43.5 (-105)

How to Watch Colts vs. Jets

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jets are 3-7 this season, and they have lost four of their last five games. New York is really struggling, even with Aaron Rodgers playing. In their last five games, the Jets are scoring 16.8 points per game. It is not easy to win if you can not score more than 20 points. The Colts are not the best defense, but they are very capable of getting stops and shutting down the Jets.

The Colts went to Joe Flacco for a few games, but they just handed the reigns back over to Anthony Richardson. Richardson was not having the best season, but he shows glimpses of being really good. Richardson has to throw the ball better and take better care of it. However, the Jets have just two interceptions on the season. With their inability to catch the ball on defense, Richardson should be able to cut down on his interceptions. This would help the Colts win the game.

New York really struggles with their run defense. New York allows the eighth-most yards per game, and the third-most touchdowns this season. Jonathan Taylor is not having his best season for the Colts, but he is still capable of great games. He averages just under five yards per carry and has found paydirt five times. If he can have a good game, the Colts will have a good game.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jets need Rodgers to pick it up. With Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, and Allen Lazard, Rodgers has weapons. Those three receivers have made up for 11 of Rodgers' 15 touchdowns and over half his yards. The Colts allow the sixth-most pass yards per game, and they have allowed a total of 14 touchdowns through the air. If Rodgers can have one of his better games, the Jets will be able to win.

New York does a great job on third downs. The Jets convert 40.6 percent of their third downs, which is ninth-highest in the NFL. They convert 5.2 third downs of 12.8 attempts per game. The Colts are the sixth-worst team in the NFL when it comes to third-down defense. They allow teams to convert 44.3 percent of the time. The Jets should be able to get the job done on third down, and that will help them win the game.

The Colts have lost three games in a row, but that was with Flacco. However, Richardson is 2-3 with wins over the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. He throws for less than 160 yards per game, and he has thrown seven interceptions. The Jets should be able to force Richardson into some mistakes, which would help them win the game.

Final Colts-Jets Prediction & Pick

This could be an ugly game. However, I do think the Jets will be able to come out on top in this one. I will take their spread.

Final Colts-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets -3.5 (-115)