The New York Jets might be eliminated from playoff contention but that doesn't mean Aaron Rodgers doesn't want to win, even if he needs to play through injury.

The quarterback is dealing with an MCL problem but made it clear on Tuesday that he 100% plans to suit up against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Via Ari Meirov:

“There’s no way that I’m not playing.”

Rodgers stated he's played through worse injuries before. Despite the Jets' terrible 4-11 record, the veteran has featured in all 15 games and put up respectable numbers. The signal-caller has completed 62.8% of his passes for 3,511 yards and 24 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

The 41-year-old has been playing very well as of late, throwing five TDs across the last three contests against no picks. But, the Jets still lost two of those games.

Despite Rodgers' comments, head coach Jeff Ulbrich won't yet say if the QB will suit up or not. But, he certainly hinted at it.

Via CBS Sports:

“In all honesty, it's just too early to tell,” Ulbrich said. “If I'm a betting man, I'm betting on Aaron Rodgers to play.”

“The fact that we're in walkthrough helps for today,” Ulbrich said. “Then we'll have more information Thursday when we go full speed, and we'll see where he's at.”

Rodgers played every single snap in Sunday's loss to the LA Rams, but the Jets scored just nine points in the defeat. It doesn't appear anything is going to stop him from taking the field in Week 17, though. He's dealt with ailments many times before in his lengthy career and it doesn't sound like this one is serious by any means.

The Jets will face a stiff test in the Bills, who are led by MVP favorite Josh Allen. Buffalo is 12-2 and has won two straight against New York across the last two seasons. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 PM ET on Sunday.