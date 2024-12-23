The New York Jets lost to the Los Angeles Rams 19-9 on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are now 4-11 and mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. The veteran quarterback regressed to his early-season statistics in the loss on Sunday with 256 yards on 42 attempts. Gang Green's quarterback spoke about the goals for the stretch run despite their elimination.

Expand Tweet

“You gotta figure out what it means to be a professional. That's an important part of building culture. The last two weeks we can really see who's on board moving forward and who is ready to get out,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers is under contract for next year but a new coach and general manager will be arriving in Florham Park. This comment implies that Rodgers wants to be back with the Jets, which is what he has said. But with another top-ten pick and a 41-year-old quarterback, New York could take a signal caller.

The Jets have been brutal this season, with a 2-7 record in one-possession games and a 2-5 home record. While Rodgers started slow coming off the Achilles injury, he had strung together a solid run of games. But his inaccuracy and failure to get Garrett Wilson involved in the offense cost them this game.

Should the Jets keep Aaron Rodgers?

The Jets have been searching for a franchise quarterback for 50 years. Despite great stints by Ken O'Brein, Chad Pennington, and Mark Sanchez, none of them ever clinched “franchise” status. Zach Wilson was their most recent attempt and he was so bad in his first two years, they traded for Rodgers.

In his first year as the quarterback, Rodgers tore his Achilles on the fourth play of the season. After a year with a lot of talking in the media while rehabbing, he came back healthy this year. The Jets have been terrible this season largely because of Rodgers and their defense taking a significant step back.

The Jets may have no choice but to keep Aaron Rodgers. If he does not request a trade, he will be under contract for over $20 milion next season. He does not hit unrestricted free agency until 2026. If another team wants to take a gamble on Rodgers, the Jets should certainly take the call. But without someone else initiating it, it will be hard to move the quarterback.

Regardless of Rodgers' desires, the Jets should take a quarterback at some point in the 2025 draft. Developing a rookie behind Rodgers or Tyrod Taylor would help create some hope at the position for the future.