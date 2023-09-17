“Sources say renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache and his team performed a procedure to place an internal brace–called an Achilles “speed bridge”–on Rodgers' fully torn left Achilles, which he ruptured just four snaps into Monday's game against the Bills. While there are no guarantees, the speed bridge protects the repair and opens up the possibility of an earlier return, sources say,” Rapoport and Pelissero's report stated.

“It's a relatively new process designed to have an athlete fully recovered in as little as four months from what is normally a season-ending injury, per sources informed of the procedure. It also could potentially give Rodgers at least a shot to be ready to return in mid-January, right around the start of the playoffs if the Jets qualify for the postseason.”

Of course there is no guarantee on that return, and it still depends on how Aaron Rodgers recovers and feels. At age 39 and considering the demands of his position, there's still a good chance that the Jets quarterback remains sidelined for the whole campaign–including the postseason.

However, despite the lack of guarantee, it didn't stop fans from having their hopes up. All they need is that chance for Rodgers' return, and with a path opening up for him to make it back sooner rather than later, the New York faithful are naturally hyped up.

“I hope it works and I hope he can come back that soon. That would be great,” a fan commented.

“Wow that would be amazing if he could be back for the playoffs. Now the Jets just need to get in!” another one said.

“Great to see Aaron Rodgers taking the necessary steps for a potential playoff return! Wishing him a successful recovery and looking forward to seeing him back on the field,” a third commenter added.

As mentioned, however, a lot of critics have doubts about the procedure. After all, it just seems impossible for Rodgers to be able to come back from such injury in such a short amount of time. There is also the question about the Jets' capability to make the postseason, which the trolls used to mock the team and the fanbase.

“There's no shot the Jets make the playoffs with [Zach] Wilson,” one critic wrote along with laughing emojis.

“The Jets in the playoffs without Rodgers to get them there would be a bigger miracle than his return in January,” another X (formerly Twitter) user noted.

“Playoffs?! With Z Wilson?!?” a third detractor shared.

To be fair, it's not hard to be pessimistic about the whole situation. What Aaron Rodgers is trying to do is unprecedented, and it will surely be nothing short of a miracle if he recovers in time for the playoffs. If he does heal and recover for the postseason, though, then the Jets will surely be happy to have him back.

For now, the Jets can't really focus that much on Rodgers. With Zach Wilson taking over, their priority right now is to rally behind him and try to win as much games as possible with him under center.

Aaron Rodgers working his way back

For what it's worth, Aaron Rodgers does seem motivated to prove his doubters wrong.

After he sustained his injury and he underwent surgery, a lot of talk has been about his future in the NFL. Considering his age and devastating health setback, many expressed belief that we've seen the last of Rodgers.

In a powerful statement, however, Rodgers hinted that he's not retiring and that he'll come back.

“Give me the doubts. Give the timetables. Give me all the things you think can, should or will happen. Because all I need is that one extra percent of inspiration. That's all I need… Then watch what I do,” Rodgers exclaimed.

Could Rodgers be hinting about his potential postseason return with that statement? Maybe. It could be interpreted in a variety of ways, but one thing is clear: we haven't seen the last of Rodgers yet.