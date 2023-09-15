New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be back after his Achilles injury, he says.

The 39-year-old suffered a torn left Achilles in the Jets' season-opener against the Buffalo Bills Monday night. Rodgers was expected to lead the Jets to Super Bowl contention but only played four snaps before his injury.

Even though Rodgers turns 40 years old in three months, he indicated he expects to be back in a big way. Via Jets reporter Michael Nania on X:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Give me the doubts,” Rodgers said. “Give the timetables. Give me all the things you think can, should or will happen. Because all I need is that one extra percent of inspiration. That's all I need… Then watch what I do.”

Rodgers looked to reboot his career in New York after his former team, the Green Bay Packers, missed the playoffs in 2022. Rodgers was twice in a row named Most Valuable Player in 2020 and 2021.

The Jets still won their first game against the Bills, 23-16, in overtime. Receiver Xavier Gipson returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown in overtime to win the game.

New York turned to former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson at quarterback following Rodgers' injury. The Jets are rumored to be interested in adding a veteran quarterback to their roster.

The Jets will go on the road Sunday to face the Dallas Cowboys. They will then play three of four games at home against the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.