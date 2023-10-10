Nathaniel Hackett and The New York Jets got sweet revenge this weekend when they defeated Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos 31-21. The win came after Payton called Hackett's 2022 Broncos “one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history” over the summer.

Jets players — including Aaron Rodgers — quickly jumped to the defense of Hackett when the comments were initially made. They now supported their coach in an even better way by beating Denver.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers described the win, saying, “It was a little nerve wracking. But I loved every minute of it … Nathaniel Hackett isn't gonna make a big deal about it, but he's the man. those comments were horseshit at the beginning of the season.. We all wanted to win that game for him and I'm really proud of our guys.”

Sean Payton's comments have clearly backfired. Not only did the Jets beat the Broncos, but the loss dropped Denver to 1-4 on the year. Through five games under Hackett, the Broncos were 2-3. Payton's offense may be statistically better and put up more points, but it hasn't reflected on the team's record. Turns out, the problems in Denver were deeper than Hackett.

Meanwhile, Nathaniel Hackett is in a much better spot with the Jets. Though his season didn't get off the way they expected as Aaron Rodgers went down with an injury, Hackett is clearly in a place where he's supported. Before coaching the Broncos, Hackett previously served as Rodgers' offensive coordinator with the Green Bay Packers from 2019-2021. Rodgers won two of his four NFL MVP awards during this time.