New York Jets owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday after three seasons and five games with the team. The surprising move apparently came directly from ownership as Johnson is frustrated by the Jets’ 2-3 start to 2024. It's the first time in nearly 50 years the Jets made an in-season coaching change.

After releasing a statement that labeled the move a very difficult decision, Johnson provided additional details that played a role in his choice to move on from Saleh. “This is one of the most talented teams ever assembled by the New York Jets… The change that I made, I believe will bring new energy and positivity that will lead to more wins. Starting now,” Johnson said via NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X.

The Jets owner added, “I feel we had to go in a different direction,” according to SNY’s Connor Hughes.

New York landed quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers prior to the 2023 season. Of course, this being the Jets, the future Hall of Famer got hurt immediately and was lost for the year after tearing his Achilles on the first drive of his debut with the team. Rodgers missed all of 2023 but returned to action for the Jets in 2024. After a 2-1 start, New York has now lost back-to-back games to the Denver Broncos and the Minnesota Vikings in brutal fashion. Following a rare three-interception game against the Vikings in London, Rodgers is being labeled a coach killer by some fans.

Robert Saleh was fired by the Jets after two straight losses

Saleh and Rodgers appeared to have a tense relationship at times this season. In particular, Saleh made an issue of Rodgers’ pre-snap cadence, which was drawing his own team offsides – the exact opposite of its intended effect. Still, Rodgers cleared the air and the pair seemed to be on the same page.

New York has much bigger problems than Saleh’s relationship with Rodgers. Despite adding the four-time NFL MVP, the team regressed to playing offense on a Zach Wilson level beginning in Week 4 against the Broncos. Some believe the Jets should bring in former Patriots coach Bill Belichick to run the team. The legendary head coach famously spurned the Jets in 2000, abruptly quitting the team to join New England. For now, the Jets have elevated defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to interim head coach, per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt on X.

While Jets players were stunned by Saleh’s firing, a former player blasted Johnson for his decision. Damien Woody felt the Jets owner was too quick to fire Saleh, especially considering the team is in position to take sole possession of first place in the AFC East in its next game.

The Jets will take on the Buffalo Bills at home on Monday Night Football in Week 6. The Bills are also on a two-game losing streak after falling to the Texans in Houston in Week 5. The loss dropped Buffalo to 3-2 on the year and the Jets could take control of the division with a win on Monday.