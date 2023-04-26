Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke to the media for the first time since being traded to the team from the Green Bay Packers, and he said that he believes he can win a Super Bowl with the Jets.

“I want to be part of a team where we can win it all and I think we can get that done here,” Aaron Rodgers said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Rodgers set out the goal of winning a Super Bowl with the team, saying the Jets’ Super Bowl III trophy is looking a little lonely, via Rosenblatt. Rodgers won one Super Bowl with the Packers 2010 season when the team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl 45.

The age of Rodgers has been a topic, as he is 39, and will turn 40 in December. Rodgers said his age is part of the reason he wanted to join a team he feels could win.

“I’m an old guy,” Rodgers said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “So I want to be part of a team that can win it all.”

Rodgers takes over the starting quarterback position from Zach Wilson, who struggled mightily in his first two seasons in the NFL. He lost playing time to Mike White over the last two seasons as well. Jets fans had hope for both Zach Wilson and Mike White at different points, but after a season full of subpar quarterback play in 2022, the team and fans wanted to bring in an established quarterback like Rodgers.

Now, the goal is to win a Super Bowl, as Rodgers said himself in his first press conference with the team.