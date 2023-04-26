Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The New York Jets finally landed their crown jewel in the form of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. With Rodgers now under center in New York, the Jets are focused on adding explosive weapons for him to throw to.

Specifically, the Jets have “spent considerable time and resources,” scouting Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba via ESPN’s Matt Miller. Despite having reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year in Garrett Wilson, New York remains enthralled by Smith-Njigba.

Which is fair after his breakout performance with the Buckeyes in 2021. That season, Smith-Njigba caught 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. He ended the year by setting an Ohio State and FBS Bowl record by gaining 347 receiving yards in a Rose Bowl win over Nebraska.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed Smith-Njigba’s Ohio State career from there. He appeared in just three games due to a hamstring injury. However, now fully healthy, Smith-Njigba is expected to be one of the first receivers selected in the NFL Draft.

The Jets know a thing or two about drafting receivers following their Wilson selection. As a rookie, Wilson caught 83 passes for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. Adding Smith-Njigba next to him would give New York a dynamic duo at WR.

Aaron Rodgers would surely be happy with that development. After the trade, New York knows that their Super Bowl window is officially open. Perhaps maximizing their offense around Rodgers is the Jets’ ticket to success.

Drafting Jaxon Smith-Njigba would certainly give the offense a spark. Rodgers would have another strong tool to make his Jets debut a success.