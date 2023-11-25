The New York Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have a chance to play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in 2024.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has another very strong reason to return to the team next year-the opportunity to play against his former team. The Jets will possibly play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in 2024 due to conference scheduling rules, per ESPN. It could possibly be Rodgers' only chance to return to the city where he played for more than 15 seasons.

The Jets' 2024 schedule includes a road game at the NFC North team that finishes in the same place in its division, per ESPN. That means if the Jets finish third this season in the AFC East, they would play the third team in the NFC North on the road in 2024. If the stars align at the end of the season as they are right now, that would mean the Jets would play the Packers next season. The Jets at 4-7 are third in the AFC East, while the Packers at 5-6 are third in the NFC North.

A lot can certainly change before then, but it would boatloads of fun to watch Rodgers return to Lambeau Field. It would mean big numbers in TV ratings, undoubtedly. But fans also love to see those types of storylines, and they did when Brett Favre returned to Lambeau as a member of the Minnesota Vikings nearly 15 years ago.

Rodgers has barely played a snap for the Jets this season, getting hurt in the very first game of the year against the Buffalo Bills. The Jets are trending downward, having lost three games in a row. The Packers, meanwhile, are trending upward, having won two straight games and three of their last four.

It's still uncertain whether Rodgers will return to the Jets in 2024, so nothing at all is set. Fans can dream, however, that the stars will align for a 2024 battle in Green Bay.