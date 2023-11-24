Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love gets Aaron Rodgers comparison from Michael Irvin after huge Thanksgiving showing

Jordan Love had his breakout game on Thanksgiving Thursday as the Green Bay Packers upset the Detroit Lions 29-22 in the Motor City. In the win, Love completed 68.8% of his passes for 268 yards with three touchdowns and a season-high passer rating of 125.5. He carved up the Lions secondary as he pleased, and connected with second-year receiver Christian Watson on five receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Love was widely praised across the NFL for his performance, with Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin even comparing him to another great Packers quarterback.

“I thought Jordan Love looked great yesterday,” Irvin said. “I've been a Jordan Love fan. When I see a quarterback take over for a great quarterback, I start seeing what great things you took from that quarterback. When I see Jordan Love, I see some of Aaron Rodgers. You see some of those throws he made that Aaron Rodgers made … Him with that Watson combination, that things is going off the hook now,” via Undisputed.

.@michaelirvin88 shares his takeaways from the Packers upset win vs. Lions on Thanksgiving: “When I see Jordan Love, I see some of Aaron Rodgers.” pic.twitter.com/c4ezU9rOIv — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 24, 2023

He's not Rodgers yet, but Love will have Packers fans pleased after his big performance against the Lions. Following a shaky start to the year, Love has come on strong during the second half and shown he has serious potential to be the Packers quarterback going forward. Throughout the early stretch of the season, Love often completed less than 60% of his passes and threw for less than 250 yards while turning the ball over. His future was questioned and the Packers seemed lost.

Now that Watson is in the mix and healthy, Jordan Love is putting it together. Green Bay has now won three of their last four after starting the year 2-5. More importantly, they look like they have their foundation with Love at quarterback.