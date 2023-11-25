New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Aaron Rodgers is back with the team but he won't practice quite yet.

Aaron Rodgers is back with the New York Jets. Though that doesn’t mean he’s ready to play or even practice yet, the future Hall of Famer is back full-time at the Jets facility. And even that is a big step in his recovery from Achilles surgery in mid-September.

Jets coach Robert Saleh informed reporters of the latest Rodgers news Saturday, one day after another brutal loss, 34-13 to the Miami Dolphins on Black Friday. Rodgers was at the game, on the sideline with headsets as he’s been for the past several weeks, but now won’t be heading back home to California. He’ll remain with the Jets to rehab and attend meetings at their facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Rodgers is not cleared to practice yet. Saleh said when the Jets get “a doctor’s note” signing off on such a move, then the 39-year-old will practice.

Rodgers has openly discussed his goal of returning to the lineup Dec. 24 for a home game against the Washington Commanders. He told Pat McAfee last week he’d like to practice on his 40th birthday, Dec. 2. That would defy all odds in an incredibly fast recovery from such major surgery.

The Jets (4-7) will not rush Rodgers, even though they’ve lost four straight and need a miracle run to make a playoff push. Of course, Rodgers’ speedy recovery is a miracle in itself. So, nothing can be ruled out, though it would appear the Jets are headed to a 13th consecutive season out of the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers says there’s been some 4-6 teams that have made runs over the years. He cites the 2016 Packers & the 2009 #Jets “The season is definitely not over. It’s not dead. There’s a lot left to play for. I’m excited about where I’m at in my rehab, & things are progressing… pic.twitter.com/NtmIHWXF6H — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) November 21, 2023

For now, Tim Boyle remains the Jets' starting quarterback. The journeyman started against the Dolphins, replacing the benched Zach Wilson, and led the Jets to one offensive touchdown and 159 yards total offense. He had a one-yard TD pass to Garrett Wilson but threw two interceptions, including a Hail Mary incredibly returned 99 yards for a pick-six to close the first half.

Rodgers’ BFF, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, is under serious fire because the Jets have a historically terrible offense. Another Rodgers favorite, wide receiver Allen Lazard, was inactive Friday because he hasn’t “played up to his standards” this season, per Saleh.