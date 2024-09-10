The New York Jets lost to the San Francisco 49ers 32-19 in their first game of the 2024 season. The biggest piece of good news is that Aaron Rodgers didn’t get hurt and actually looked pretty solid for most of the game. But New York struggled to maintain drives and failed to get the Niners' Christian McCaffrey-less offense off the field. Adam Sandler, one of the most famous Jets fans out there, stopped by the Manningcast for some second-half action.

Eli and Peyton Manning chopped it up with Sandler about his Jets fandom, his work and more. But as they stopped to watch the game, Rodgers threw a back-breaking interception in the third quarter, ending what could have been a drive into enemy territory for the Jets. Sandler pointed the finger at himself.

“See, maybe you should get rid of me. I don’t want to be here. I'm going. That was terrible, fellas. I caused that,” Sandler quipped as the Manning brothers laughed. “I shouldn't be here, man. This was a mistake for you guys and for the Jets.”

Jets lose to 49ers on Monday Night Football in season opener

Sandler brought his Jets fandom to life in his movie Big Daddy from 1999. The disgruntled nature of rooting for them hasn’t changed since then, save for a few appearances in the AFC Championship Game. The arrival of Rodgers could change that, though there's no time to waste and a lot of challengers in their way.

Losing to the 49ers in Santa Clara is hardly cause for concern for the Jets and Rodgers, though getting beaten so thoroughly was tough to swallow. They have a lot of work to do after Rodgers missed a whole season to play and mesh with young co-stars Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. Although the season is long and New York has already played arguably the best team on its regular-season schedule, Rodgers and company will have to sharpen up.

