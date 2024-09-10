Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets began their Monday night game against the San Francisco 49ers with a strong start, taking an early 7-3 lead. But New York was overwhelmed in the last three quarters, culminating in a 32-19 defeat in the Jets' season opener. Rodgers managed only 167 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Moreover, Rodgers was able to stay healthy, which is important after last season's Achilles injury. However, following the game, Troy Aikman incisively analyzed what he described as a “humbling” and “deflating” defeat for the Jets.

“I think early on [Rodgers] was not able to get into a rhythm,” said Aikman. “I think maybe if a couple of balls are caught that weren’t caught, it changes the way a quarterback feels. They had the one good drive after the third drive, they struggled early. And then you felt like they started to figure this out.

“But the way I look at it, it has less to do with the Jets offensively or with Aaron Rodgers and more to do with the 49ers. I thought Nick Sorenson came up with a great plan, and the guys played hard. But I know when Mike Williams is fully incorporated in this offense he’s going to help. Lazard didn’t do much until later in the ball game.

“I still think this is a team that’s capable of being really, really good. They just have too many good players. And Rodgers is going to play at a high level, we certainly believe that. But this was a humbling night for the New York Jets, there’s no doubt. This would have been a huge win to come here and win this game against this team but to not play better than they did is pretty deflating.”

What was so deflating about the Jets losing to the 49ers?

After their first touchdown, New York didn't manage another first down until early in the third quarter, when San Francisco had already built a 23-7 lead. The Jets had trouble finding their rhythm as the 49ers contained Breece Hall and the running game while the defense failed to make key stops. New York managed only 37 offensive plays with Rodgers before Tyrod Taylor took over for the final drive.

The 49ers were too much on defense for the Jets to handle. It was a frustrating return for Rodgers, and New York now looks to bounce back on the road against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.