Adam Schefter left ESPN’s “NFL Live” crew stunned when he broke the news of the Aaron Rodgers trade on air Monday. Interrupting a segment about the San Francisco 49ers potentially trading quarterback Trey Lance, Schefter announced the details of the agreement between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets. Needless to say, the ESPN personalities weren’t expecting the trade to finally go down.

ESPN NFL analysts Mina Kimes and Marcus Spears put their hands over their faces, shocked at the details of the Jets’ Aaron Rodgers trade. The news left former quarterback Dan Orlovsky with his mouth agape and his eyes as wide as could be. Schefter even had to tell Spears to calm down because of how the former defensive end reacted to the news.

.@AdamSchefter had everyone SHOCKED on NFL Live as he broke the Aaron Rodgers trade on live television 😳🍿 pic.twitter.com/NH0Wmk1ve4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 24, 2023

Part of the reaction from the ESPN personalities might’ve been that they jumped the gun while hearing Schefter announce the details of the trade. Schefter started by saying that the Jets would be sending their first-round pick this year to the Packers as part of the trade for Rodgers. What the “NFL Live” analysts had yet to hear was that Green Bay would also be sending its 2023 first-round pick to New York.

The teams swapped the No. 13 and No. 15 picks in Thursday’s draft.

The Jets will likely end up sending the Packers a first-round pick in the trade. The deal reportedly includes a conditional 2024 second-round pick. If Rodgers plays at least 65% of New York’s snaps in the 2023 season, the conditional pick becomes a first-rounder, Schefter reports.

On March 15, Rodgers told Pat McAfee that he intended to play for the Jets. The Jets and Packers had been locked in a staring contest over a potential trade until a deal was finally agreed upon Monday.