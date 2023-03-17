Allen Lazard has brought his sense of humor with him as he moves on from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets. The wide receiver is hoping to hook up with Aaron Rodgers on his new team, and it appears that is a likely proposition if the Jets and Packers can reach an agreement on trade details between the two teams.

Me and Hackett at dinner rn pic.twitter.com/4cooVS43wa — Allen Lazard 👑 (@AllenLazard) March 17, 2023

While that drama plays out, Lazard knows that he will reunite with is former offensive coordinator in Green Bay in Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett failed as head coach of the Denver Broncos last season, Jets head coach Robert Saleh quickly hired him in the offseason to upgrade the New York offense.

Lazard tweeted out a GIF of actor Paul Rudd with the funny man delivering the following words: “Hey, look at us … Who would’ve thought?”

The clear implication of the tweet is that Lazard is excited to be associated with Hackett and his ability to deliver creative and effective offensive plays.

The Jets and Lazard came to an agreement on a 4-year, $44 million deal. Lazard is one of the players that Rodgers had mentioned that he wanted the Jets to bring into the New York organization. Shortly after that deal came to fruition, Rodgers announced his intentions to play for the Jets in the 2023 season.

Allen Lazard just completed his most successful season with the Packers. The five-year veteran caught 60 passes for 788 yards and 6 touchdowns. He was particularly effective at making plays that resulted in first downs, catching 45 passes that allowed the Packers to keep drives alive.