During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, eight-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick was asked about what to make of the New York Jets' struggles this season. The former New England Patriots legend certainly didn't mince words.

“It starts at the top. Woody started pulling the levers, got rid of and fired Saleh. I don’t understand that; I thought he’s done a great job with the defense. They made the defensive coordinator the head coach; I’m not really sure what that did. He changed some playcalling, brought in Davante, and got Reddick back. I don’t know. It seems like a lot of moves here by Woody that I’m not sure about; I don’t really understand how they add up. That’s more of a question for him to answer, not me, you know I think from the outside it’s very hard to understand why they would do some of the things they did, so I think you have to understand the guy that did them.

McAfee then asked about the Jets' close loss to the Patriots.

“Tough day for the Jets. They used up all their timeouts in the first quarter and missed the PAT and the scrambles. Maye ran for more than he threw for; there were just a lot of mistakes by the Jets.”

Belichick has had little good to say about Jets this season

After Saleh was let go by the Jets, Belichick criticized the move.

“They’ve overall played pretty good defense over the last few years, that’s been a pretty solid group,” Belichick said. “The rest of the organization just has the appearance of dysfunctionality has been tough. That’s the ownership, that’s personnel, that’s coaching. Where exactly that falls I’m not sure but it just hasn’t looked good.”

Belichick said he believes the organization's problems are systemic and have existed for years, as discussed with Michael Lombardi on his Coach Podcast.

“This is cultural within the building and until they fix the building there’s no magic wand that’s going to change it,” Lombardi said.

“Which it’s probably been for the last decade,” Belichick said to Lombardi. “Again that record is more than the coach, more than the general manager and the personnel department, more than the owner. I mean there’s got to be some accountability all the way across the board.”

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith also couldn't help but demolish Aaron Rodgers' legacy tarnishing turn with the Jets.

“Aaron Rodgers is going to the Hall of Fame,” Smith began. “Aaron Rodgers is considered as a talent, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. But when you see a team nosedive this way, after handing the reins to him, letting him bring in his own offensive coordinator, letting him bring in some of his own receivers, going out and getting one of his greatest weapons, Davante Adams, from his days back in Green Bay, okay?”

The 2-6 Jets host the Houston Texans in Week 9.