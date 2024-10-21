Another week, same story for the New York Jets. “Gang Green” fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 37-15 on Sunday Night Football, inspiring more Woody Johnson jabs from Bill Belichick.

Belichick sounded off about the Jets' owner on Monday, via The Pat McAfee Show.

“I just don't understand the head coaching move, that's all,” Belichick said. “But the Jets are the Jets, and you know, Woody is Woody, so…Woody's Woody.”

Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh after New York's 23-17 loss in London to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. The 77-year-old promoted defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to the interim head coach role, but that hasn't helped. The Jets lost 23-20 to the Buffalo Bills at home on Monday Night Football before losing again in Pittsburgh, bringing their record to 2-5.

“I thought Coach Saleh did a good job with that team, rebuilding the culture and all that,” Belichick continued. “Last two weeks, I don't know, I don't know if they'd be…they were a lot better on defense when he was there.”

