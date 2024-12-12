After being eliminated from playoff contention following their Week 14 loss to the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets running back Breece Hall was the highlight of the team's lengthy injury report following his fifth consecutive missed practice due to a knee injury, per ESPN's Rich Cimini on X.

Along with Hall, the Jets' injury report included cornerback D.J. Reed and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, as neither player participated on Thursday.

Looking to tally their first win since Oct. 31, when they defeated the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, the Jets are scheduled to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.

And after missing his fifth practice in a row after suffering a knee injury, they could be without their third-year running back against the Jaguars.

Jets RB Breece Hall nearing contract extension talks in 2025

Though there's no incentive to make the playoffs for the Jets with four games left on their schedule, very few NFL players can roll over and accept defeat until the season ends.

And while the Jets are seemingly still trying to finish their season strong, it could be an even more difficult task than they originally thought.

On top of possibly not playing in Week 15, Hall heads into a contract year next season.

And with running back contracts having controversy over them in general, having an extensive injury history makes it even harder for NFL teams to dish out a second contract.

Now, Hall is one of the league's best running backs when healthy. However, throughout his three seasons with the Jets, he's only remained fully healthy through 2023. In 2022— his rookie season— Hall appeared in just seven games, making only two starts. Then, in 2023, Hall made a full comeback, playing in all 17 games and starting in 16.

However, with one game missed already in 2024, he'll have just one full season through his first three years in the NFL.

For a position group that already has a mountain of obstacles to obtaining a big second contract, Hall could be fighting an uphill battle to get the money he thinks he deserves.