The New York Jets have struggled to get a win the past few weeks, but they put that to rest on Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans. The Jets won 21-13, and both sides of the ball led them to victory. After the game, Pat McAfee, who regularly has Aaron Rodgers on his show, shared six words on what he thinks about the Jets now.

“The Jets have figured it out,” McAfee tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

It did finally look like the Jets had figured it out, and they played a complete game. Rodgers threw for 211 yards with three touchdowns, and Garrett Wilson and Davante both had touchdowns, with Wilson having two.

The defense got after C.J. Stroud all game, sacking him eight times. The hope is that the Jets can keep up this play as the season goes on, as every week feels like a must-win.

Jets get first win since Week 2

The Jets have been through a lot since their last win. They've fired their head coach, traded for an All-Pro wide receiver, and got back Haason Reddick after a long holdout with the team. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams finally connected on a touchdown since the receiver was acquired, and after the game, he shared his immediate reaction to the win.

“First win as a Jet. Feels great man. Many more to come. Let's get it,” Adams said.

To seal the game, Garrett Wilson probably had the catch of the year with a one-handed grab that first wasn't called a touchdown, but after the review, the refs reversed the call. After the game, Wilson shared his thoughts on the catch.

“I was like, ‘That's a good one, that's a good one. And it's got to count,'” Wilson said. “I remember saying to all of them, I'm like, ‘Y'all gassing me up too early. This has to count, y'all, let's chill.' Once it counted, I was like, ‘Yeah, all right, now y'all can tell me whatever.'”

“Honestly, you're not thinking about much. How can I make a play?” Wilson continued. “Give myself a chance to make a play. Aaron [Rodgers] believed in me. Once the ball was going up it's like you've got no other choice but to go and try to do what you can do. I'm glad they switched the call, I wasn't sure so they was. It was a cool play. We needed it. At the end of the day, I pride myself on coming through when we need it.”