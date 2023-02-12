The New York Jets are planning something big this offseason. It’s no secret that the team is looking to acquire a new quarterback, preferably one from Green Bay. After nearly making the playoffs last year, many feel like this team is just a QB away from being a true postseason threat. Amid all the Aaron Rodgers talk, Jets RB Breece Hall dropped a rather interesting quote about their offseason plans, per Al Iannazzone.

“We know a little something about something,” Hall said. “But we ain’t going to talk about it too much.”

Breece Hall also dropped some updates about his injury rehab. The Jets rookie running back suffered an ACL tear that ended his season prematurely. According to Hall, he’s been doing well in his recovery from the knee injury.

“It’s going good right now,” Hall said. “I’m starting to run around and just doing a little bit more moving. I kind of get annoyed because for a while you can’t do too much leg stuff. You got to do a lot of upper-body lifting and stuff, so it gets a little tedious. Now it’s cool that I get to move around a little bit.”

Hall’s production when he was healthy is a big reason why many believe that the Jets are just one QB away. The rookie RB was electric when he was running the ball during the year. His injury significantly hurt the already ailing New York offense under Zach Wilson. With Aaron Rodgers or another veteran QB under center, the Jets might not be forced to rely on their bellcow RB.