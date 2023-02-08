Apparently, Sauce Gardner is not the only New York Jets rookie phenom to endorse trying to acquire Aaron Rodgers. Garrett Wilson had high praise for the Green Bay Packers quarterback when asked about a possible trade Tuesday on ESPN.

“Playing with someone like Aaron Rodgers, who can drop as much knowledge as he could on me, and just to play with him would be awesome,” Wilson said.

.@GarrettWilson_V speaks on the culture of the Jets' young nucleus and the rumors of Aaron Rodgers possibly joining the squad 👀 "Playing with someone like Aaron Rodgers who can drop as much knowledge as he could on me … would be awesome." pic.twitter.com/S9Wroh2mHG — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 7, 2023

Earlier in the day, Gardner teased viewers on NFL Network by saying, “I know a little something about something, but I ain’t going to say too much,” when asked whether or not Rodgers could be coming to New York. Of course, the stud corner also admitted that he trolled fans last week when he tweeted a message to Rodgers.

Wilson, the Jets top receiver who would stand to gain a lot if Rodgers was their QB in 2023, was a bit more reserved than Gardner when discussing the future Hall of Famer. He tried to downplay whom the Jets might acquire this offseason to play quarterback.

“I don’t want to get too involved with it,” Wilson said. “I’ll be out there no matter who’s taking snaps. I’ll do my job to the best of my ability.”

"When you get someone like Aaron Rodgers, you immediately become a contender. Knowing what we had last year and what we put on film, we know we're close. If we get someone like him, I immediately except to be there." —@nyjets WR Garrett Wilson pic.twitter.com/TMULIlMSZT — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 7, 2023

The Jets have also been rumored to have interest in Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo. And they could consider Ryan Tannehill and Baker Mayfield to replace Zach Wilson as the start this season, as well.

Wilson was openly frustrated at times this past season with the play of Zach Wilson. Despite the merry-go-round of Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco at QB, Garrett Wilson set Jets records for most catches (83) and receiving yards (1,103) by a rookie. He was selected NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year by the PFWA and Gardner won defensive rookie honors. Each is up for the same award as selected by the Associated Press this Thursday.

As for the future, the Ohio State product had nothing but good things to say about Rodgers.

“When you hear the name Aaron Rodgers, everyone knows that’s one of the best of all time,” Wilson explained. “As far as talent-wise, for me personally, I love Aaron Rodgers.”

Garrett Wilson may be more subtle than Sauce Gardner. But it appears he’d be happy if Aaron Rodgers winds up with Gang Green.