In recent weeks, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has once again found his name in the middle of trade talks. While he could return next season, there also appears to be a chance that he plays elsewhere. With these talks heating up, the one team that he has been linked to the most is the New York Jets.

On Wednesday, Jets tight end CJ Uzomah appeared on the Craig Rose Football Show. During his appearance, Uzomah was asked how he would feel about a potential Aaron Rodgers trade. He made it clear that he would welcome the arrival of the veteran quarterback.

“I’d take it for what it is. There are rumors, and if it’s a spot that he wants to come to then, come on, come with it. We’ll accept you for sure.” stated Uzomah.

He then added, “I know that he and Zach (Wilson) have a good relationship, and Zach is someone that looks up to him. I look up to him, I think he’s a hell of a quarterback, so it would be sick to have him toss me some touchdowns and lead the offense. I’m with everyone else, I’m going to be on social media a little bit saying, “hey, if this is a landing spot you want to come to, we’ve got the pieces. We’ve got a bunch of young guys that are hungry, that will listen to what your older self has to say.”

The Jets have assembled a roster that is built to win now. With young stars on both sides of the ball, including three of the game’s best rookies, this unit will be competitive for the foreseeable future.

The one area where they have a glaring need is at quarterback. Throughout last season, they were held back by the play in that area. With the addition of Aaron Rodgers, this would immediately be addressed.