With the NFL trade deadline looming next week, Carl Lawson made it known that he’s not happy with his lack of playing time with the New York Jets this season, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

“I’m a football player, I’m not a cheerleader,” Lawson said.

The 28-year-old edge rusher has been inactive for two games this season. Lawson has played just 73 defensive snaps in the other four. He lost his starting job to second-year pro Jermaine Johnson after struggling in training camp with a bad back.

“I definitely want to play and contribute because I know I can,” Lawson said. “I’ve definitely proven that.”

"I definitely want to play and contribute because I know I can and I've proven that… right now I'm with the Jets and I definitely want to play more." – Carl Lawson on his role going forward pic.twitter.com/XVRQ1eiczF — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 26, 2023

Lawson is a physical specimen but has often been injured during his seven NFL seasons. He signed a three-year, $45 million free agent contract with the Jets in 2021 but tore his Achilles in training camp and missed his first season in New York. He also had a major knee injury with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder started all 17 games last season and had seven sacks and 49 QB pressures. He was expected to play a big role on the Jets stacked defensive line this season but has just two QB pressures, three tackles and hasn’t recorded a sack.

Not surprisingly, Lawson trade rumors are thing, especially with the deadline next week. He deftly dodged the question when asked if he wants to be traded.

“Right now, I’m with the Jets,” Lawson answered. “I definitely want to play more. I definitely want to do what I did last year and then some.”

Lawson added that he really hadn’t thought too much about a trade before asking a reporter, “How would you feel?”

Dalvin Cook also voices displeasure with lack of Jets playing time

Veteran running back Dalvin Cook also expressed displeasure with his lack of playing time Thursday. Cook, who rushed for 1,100 yards or better each of the past four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, has just 39 carries for 109 yards since signing with the Jets as a free agent late in training camp.

The bulk of the carries have gone to second-year stud Breece Hall, who has 426 yards on 66 carries, including bursts of 83 and 72 yards. Hall is averaging an NFL-best 6.5 yards per carry. Cook is averaging 2.8 yards per rush.

Like Lawson, Cook was coy when asked if he wants to be traded.

The Jets (3-3) play their final game before the trade deadline Sunday when they face the New York Giants (2-5).