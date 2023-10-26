Dalvin Cook's tenure with the New York Jets has gone anything but swimmingly and the veteran running back could be on his way out before next week's trade deadline.

Cook signed with the Jets in August thinking he'd be a catalyst of a Super Bowl-contending team. Two months later, the Jets are 3-3 as their Hall of Fame quarterback rehabs a season-ending injury and Cook's usage has gone down the drain since Week 1.

After having 13 carries and playing half of the offensive snaps in Week 1, Cook has not topped more than eight rushing attempts in a single game since and his snap count has gone down every week.

Cook said he's not necessarily asking for a trade but has had conversations with Jets brass about a move. He wants to have some sort of role though, one that he was promised when he signed with New York.

“I prepare myself. I work my tail off. I just want the situation to be best for both sides,” Cook said, via Zach Rosenblatt. “Of course it’s frustrating. It’s new for me. I come from getting the ball 20 times a game. It’s something I’m adapting to.”

Jets leaving Cook in the dust

It shouldn’t shock anyone that the Jets are leaning on Breece Hall to be their bell cow back instead of Dalvin Cook, but it is a bit surprising how little Cook is being used. The Jets are barely running the ball to begin with, though they don’t have a choice in most games as they fall behind opponents.

Cook averaged 18.5 rushing attempts per game over his last four seasons. He has 6.5 carries a contest this year and is down to less than three yards per attempt. He has not rushed for more than 33 yards in a single game this season.

The Jets offense can’t get much going in any facet of the game, but Hall is by far their most dangerous weapon at the moment which doesn’t bode well for Cook. Hall has topped 100 yards twice already this season and is averaging a league-high 6.5 yards per carry. He has 42 touches in the last two games.

Zach Wilson's improvement in the passing game has led the Jets to mix it up more offensively. He's attempted 33.5 passes per game over the last four games after 24 per game in the first two weeks.

Several factors have brought Dalvin Cook to this point in his Jets career. He likely doesn’t want to sit behind Breece Hall for the rest of the season, which makes the next five days very intriguing.

Is any team willing to give some sort of draft capital away for this version of Dalvin Cook? And if so, can they guarantee him more playing time than what he's getting currently with the Jets? That answer will come before the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline.