New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook has officially arrived in the Big Apple. Cook said he is happy to be with Gang Green in a video the Jets posted on the X platform (via APNews.com's Dennis Waszak, Jr.).

“Jet Nation, DC is in the building and I'm happy to be here. I'm happy to be part of something special. Let's get this thing rollin'. Gang Green, let's go,” Cook said.

Dalvin Cook is ready to get going with the Jets

Cook shared his message after he signed his one-year contract worth up to $8.6 million on Wednesday. He also watched New York's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and took his medical tests. Cook warmed up to his new teammates during the scrimmage. He will not practice with the Jets this week because he is preparing for his baby's arrival.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers competed against Cook during their days with the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, respectively. Rodgers is excited to play with his former adversary this season.

“Dalvin has done it for a long time at a high level, he's motivated, he wants to win a championship. Obviously, he made it well known to me during the process he wanted to play with me and play here in Jersey so we're excited to have him, excited to get him in here,” Rodgers quipped.

Dalvin Cook will improve the Jets' running game in 2023

Dalvin Cook spearheads a Jets running back corps that includes Michael Carter, Breece Hall, Zonovan Knight, Damarea Crockett, Israel Abanikanda, and Travis Dye. The Jets finished 26th in rushing yardage with a scant 99.2 yards per game in 2022.

Cook, whose 5,993 rushing yards ranks third all-time in Vikings franchise history, will help improve New York's running game in 2023.

The Dalvin Cook era in New York is officially underway. It will be interesting to see how this new-look Gang Green squad will fare in the 2023 NFL season.