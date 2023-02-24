If the New York Jets pull off a major trade this offseason, it likely will be to land a quarterback. Think Aaron Rodgers or Ryan Tannehill. But that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t consider upgrading other positions through the trade route. We’ll examine two players the Jets must trade for in the 2023 NFL offseason.

Of course, if the Jets trade for Rodgers, there’s a good chance they’ll use up significant draft capital in such a deal. That would make it less likely they’d swing another deal, unless a trade partner has interest in player like Denzel Mims as opposed to a draft pick.

Even a possible trade for Tannehill would likely cost a couple picks and make it difficult for the Jets to upgrade another position via trade.

So, the best chances for New York to make a trade is if it signs a free agent quarterback, say Derek Carr or Jimmy Garoppolo.

That said, let’s look at the 2 best players the Jets must trade for in 2023 NFL offseason who do not play quarterback.

Chuck Clark – S – Ravens

Lamarcus Joyner is a free agent and Jordan Whitehead is a cut candidate to create more salary cap space. So, the Jets need at least one safety, perhaps two, in 2023.

They could select Brian Branch of Alabama with the No. 13 overall pick in the draft, or choose another safety in later rounds. But trading for the veteran Clark is an intriguing option no matter what they do in the draft.

Clark is a stout run defender, who had an NFL career-high 101 tackles this season. Pro Football Focus graded him a solid 76.9 against the run in 2022. He also had an excellent 87.3 tackling grade, an area where Joyner and Whitehead struggled.

The 28-year-old did not have an interception in 2022 and quarterbacks did complete 69.2 percent of their passes thrown his way. However, Clark allowed only 8.8 yards per reception. In 2021, he had two picks and 12 passes defended, but allowed a career-worst 14.5 yards per catch.

Clark is durable, having missed one game the past four seasons. He can become a free agent after the upcoming season and carries a manageable $6.768 million salary cap hit. And he can likely be had for a mid-round pick since the Ravens are deep at the safety position.

Hunter Renfrow – WR – Raiders

This is a trade that should excite Derek Carr, if he signs with the Jets as a free agent in the coming weeks. Carr and Renfrow had a good thing going as teammates in Las Vegas, especially in 2021 when Renfrow had 101 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns and made the Pro Bowl.

Things didn’t go as smoothly last season. Carr was benched the final two games and eventually released by the Raiders. And according to reports, Renfrow could be traded after a subpar season that included him missing seven games — two because of a concussion, five with an oblique injury.

The injuries could be a red flag. But Renfrow is 27 and did not miss any games the previous two seasons. He’s been a reliable target and one of the best route runners in the League, averaging 10.8 yards per reception in four NFL seasons with a catch percentage of 74.8 percent. PFF graded him 65.6 this season, but prior to 2022 he never graded lower as a receiver than 74.8, which is very good.

The Jets are expected to cut Corey Davis and possibly Braxton Berrios, so they’ll need a solid veteran receiver. Renfrow fits the bill and would slot in nicely with Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore. His salary cap number is a bit north of $13 million this season and his contract voids in 2025. There’s risk involved, but this is a move the Jets must make this offseason.