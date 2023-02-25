The New York Jets are oh-so-close to fulfilling their dreams of acquiring Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. The star QB’s status with his team is still up in the air a day after his “darkness retreat“. In the event that Green Bay decides to trade A-Rod, New York is emerging as the best option. With that in mind, Darrelle Revis, a Jets legend, talked about what Rodgers’ mentality should be if he gets to NY, per TMZ Sports.

“Darrelle Revis has some advice for Aaron Rodgers if he ends up leaving the Green Bay Packers for the New York Jets … telling the future Hall of Fame QB “come in humble.” Revis admitted NYC is a tough market, but he says Rodgers would be able to “weather the storm,” adding he can be successful right away.”

Aaron Rodgers will easily be the best quarterback that the Jets have had in decades. The star QB had a down year in Green Bay last year, but part of that could be attributed to personnel changes and questionable game-planning. In New York, Rodgers will have an excellent running attack to fall back on AND some up-and-coming wide receivers.

The Jets last season came oh-so-close to making to the playoffs despite sub-par performances from the QB position. They are hoping that they are one good quarterback away from being competitors in the crowded AFC scene. Rodgers may very well be their best option right now, but they aren’t exactly lacking in options: Raiders QB Derek Carr also had favorable reviews for the green-clad New York team.