After getting traded to the New York Jets on Tuesday, star wideout Davante Adams reworked his contract to lower his 2024 salary cap number to $3.21 million and made the next two years voidable. The former Las Vegas Raider is guaranteed to be in New York for the rest of this season.

Adams expressed his thoughts on potentially staying longer, though, via SNY's Connor Hughes.

“I hope so. That’s the plan.”