The New York Jets continued their downward spiral, snatching defeat from the jaws of victory in Week 13’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The Jets have now lost three straight games and eight of their last nine to fall to 3-9 on the season. While Aaron Rodgers blamed the wind for a missed touchdown pass Sunday, cornerback DJ Reed vented his frustration at the refs.

Reed took to social media to cuss out officials after the game, writing “@NFLOfficiating you F*****G suck, yall should be ashamed of yall selves!” But given a couple days to think about his comments, the seventh-year veteran backtracked.

“I was just very emotional after the game. It was a frustrating loss. The refs, they do their best of their abilities to call things and they're put in tough situations, which are controversial – same as the position I play. So at the end of the day, I was wrong for what I said, but I'm a human. I said what I said. Obviously, I wish I didn't say it, but it is what it is,” Reed said per ESPN’s Rich Cimini on X.

It was easy to get caught up in the comedy of errors that was the Jets’ ninth loss of the season. New York was penalized 12 times for 83 yards while Seattle was flagged just five times for 50 yards.

On the Seahawks’ game-winning touchdown drive in the fourth quarter the Jets committed four penalties, three of which came on fourth down. New York got the ball back with five and a half minutes remaining down 26-21 and somehow managed to advance just 38 yards on 13 plays before turning the ball over on downs.

DJ Reed reconsidered his outburst at officials after the Jets’ Week 13 loss

While the final quarter was full of frustration and ineptitude, the turning point of the game came in the first half. The Seahawks had an awful special teams performance on Sunday. Return specialist Laviska Shenault lost one of three fumbles on kickoffs in the game – he was released by Seattle on Monday.

The gaffe gave the Jets the ball at the Seahawks’ 38-yard-line. After a short drive, New York was poised to take a 28-7 lead in the second quarter when Rodgers threw a pick-six in the red zone.

Former Jet Leonard Williams snagged the ill-advised pass and ran it back 92 yards for the touchdown. The play kicked off 19 unanswered points scored by Seattle, as the Jets would go on to lose 26-21.

New York travels to Miami to take on the Dolphins in Week 14. A loss on Sunday would officially knock the Jets out of playoff contention, extending their postseason drought to 14 straight seasons. New York may be leaning on Reed more than usual in the AFC East showdown as the team could be without top corner Sauce Gardner who’s dealing with a hamstring injury.