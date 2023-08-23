The offensive line has been an area of concern throughout New York Jets training camp. But Aaron Rodgers and company will be happy to hear that an important veteran is returning to fortify the line.

Duane Brown was activated off the PUP list Wednesday and will take part in his first practice this summer. Brown, a five-time Pro Bowl selection who will turn 38 next week, has been recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

He’s been working out on his own at camp and was cleared by doctors after an exam Tuesday.

“He’s so intentional with how he works day in and day out on his body, so I’m not anticipating any hold backs because of his age,” coach Robert Saleh explained.

#Jets coach Robert Saleh announces that LT Duane Brown (shoulder) is off PUP and will practice today. A positive sign for Week 1. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2023

Jets O-Line getting healthy

This is the latest piece of good news for the Jets offensive line. Starting guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laken Tomlinson returned to practice this week after each was out last week due to injury.

And Mekhi Becton has joined the first-team offense at right tackle and will start there Saturday against the New York Giants in the preseason finale. Becton has been brought along slowly in camp after playing one game the past two seasons because of knee issues. The former first-round pick played exceptionally well the previous two preseason games in a backup role.

With Brown back and expected to start at left tackle, the O-line has little time to get up to speed as a unit before Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.

“We’ve got to get a lot done in the next two weeks,” Rodgers said Tuesday during a press conference, via the Jets website. “There’s not a wasted rep, whether we’re in a walk through in the indoors or out here on the field we’ve got to make every rep count.”

Brown joined the Jets during training camp last season after Becton sustained a dislocated kneecap. He missed the first four games himself with a torn rotator cuff but returned to start the next 12 games. Though the injured shoulder affected his run blocking, Brown allowed only one sack and earned a 72.3 pass-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus.