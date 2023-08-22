Mekhi Becton will take a big step this week in his goal to start Week 1 for the New York Jets. The former first-round pick will start at right tackle in the Jets final preseason game Saturday against the New York Giants.

Becton has been brought along slowly in training camp after playing one game the past two seasons because of knee injuries. The 6-foot-7, 365-pound tackle has taken on a bigger workload the past two preseason games and now will get the chance to start this week.

“We’re giving him a run to see what he does,” coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday.

Coach Saleh on what he's seen from T Mekhi Becton. pic.twitter.com/FT9s4UiH8Z — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 22, 2023

This will be Becton’s first chance to practice and play with Aaron Rodgers and the first-team offense this summer. He’s been behind veteran Billy Turner and second-year pro Max Mitchell on the depth chart as he works his way back from surgery on a dislocated kneecap which cost him the entire 2022 season.

While neither Turner nor Mitchell has stood out, Becton played very well last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Becton did not allow a single QB pressure and was a force in the running game against Tampa Bay’s second and third string.

“He had a lot of energy (last week) and looked like a young man who loved being out there, loved playing the game,” Saleh said. “He was finishing blocks, showed athleticism, strength, power, movement. … Giving him this opportunity (with the starters), it’ll be fun to see how it all works.”

Jets offensive line coming together ahead of Week 1 against Bills

Three weeks away from their Sept. 11 season opener against the Buffalo Bills, the Jets starting offensive line might just be coming together.

Becton is a likely fit at right tackle. Left tackle Duane Brown could come off the PUP list this week after having his surgically repaired shoulder examined by doctors. Starting guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laken Tomlinson each will return from minor injuries this week. And rookie center Joe Tippmann is out for a bit with a knee injury, clearing the way for veteran Connor McGovern to remain the starter.