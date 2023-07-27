New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson limped off of the practice field with what appeared to be an ankle injury and went to the locker room during training camp practice on Thursday. Footage of him limping to the locker room was released, via Dov Kleiman of Brobible.

The good news is the injury doesn't seem to be serious. Jets coach Robert Saleh provided an update on Wilson's injury after practice, and he said “all indications are he'll be okay,” according to Eric Allen of Jets 360 Productions.

This is great news given this is valuable time for Wilson to develop chemistry with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Wilson is expected to be Rodgers' top target this season, and understandably so. He was a first-round pick by the Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he racked up 1,103 yards and four touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. The youngster won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year thanks to his efforts.

The Jets are expected to contend this season with Rodgers under center. They were viewed as a team that had all of the pieces to win, except for quarterback the struggles of Zach Wilson and Mike White led to the Jets completing a trade for Rodgers this offseason.

The Jets will be playing in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Starters usually do not play in that game, so it Wilson might not be missing out on much anyway if his ankle is still bothering him at that point. While he seems to be okay, Wilson's status will still be worth monitoring in the near future.