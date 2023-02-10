With NFL Honors taking place on Thursday night, all of the NFL’s brightest stars are gathered. During the show, this year’s offensive rookie of the year was announced. The award went to New York Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Garrett Wilson was a star for the Jets in his first year in the NFL. The former Ohio State pass catcher and 10th overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft stuffed the stat sheet. He finished his rookie season recording 83 receptions for 1,103 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns on 147 total targets.

In taking home the award, Garrett Wilson beat out both Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Walker was the driving force of the Seahawks offense in his rookie season. Over 15 games, he recorded 1,050 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Purdy, while playing the least amount of games of the three, also stuffed the stat sheet. After taking over as the starter in Week 14, he became the surprise of the NFL. He finished his rookie season throwing for 1,374 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and just four interceptions.

Prior to going down with a torn ACL, Jets rookie running back Breece Hall was also in the running for the rookie of the year.

But ultimately, in a class loaded with talent, it was Garrett Wilson who proved to be the NFL’s best offensive rookie.

Now heading into year two, Garrett Wilson will once again look to be an elite force on the Jets offense.

On the defensive side of the ball, Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner took home the defensive rookie of the year. Both players will return to their team holding the highest honors of their rookie class.