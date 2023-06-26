Garrett Wilson is on a trajectory toward stardom with the New York Jets. The soon-to-be-23-year-old wide receiver was great from day one. Heading into his sophomore campaign, lots of eyes will be on him, looking to see how he improves.

As he heads into his second season, Wilson finds himself in a new offense with Aaron Rodgers throwing him passes and a deeper receiving core behind him. There are massive expectations for his encore to a season that saw him win Offensive Rookie of the Year. But the Jets star always operates under his own heavy expectations, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

“For me, it’s always been about the ultimate confidence in myself and putting the work behind it so you know it can happen when the season comes around. I’m not buying into all that stuff too much,” Wilson said at a football camp he hosted at The Peddie School in New Jersey, via the New York Post. “No one’s expectations for me are higher than my own.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Garrett Wilson dominated the competition at Ohio State before the Jets drafted him with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. A rocky team with suboptimal quarterbacks couldn’t stop him from ranking 15th in the NFL in receiving yards and around the top 20-25 in numerous other stats. He expects himself to be great no matter the situation.

“Personally, I always have high expectations for where I’m playing,” Wilson said, via the New York Post. “That’s how I grew up. College ball, high school, I always expected to win and go out and play good ball. That hasn’t changed this year. The rest of it is pressure from the outside, but I know inside our locker room we want to win every game. No one wants to win more than us, and that’s what’s going to help us on Sundays.”

Rodgers sees the possibility for Wilson to be the best wide receiver in the NFL at some point. His production will be the driving force of the Jets offense as they try to finally get back into the playoffs. The conversation of best wideout in the league could include him by the season's end.