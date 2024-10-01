This was supposed to be the year the New York Jets finally took off. Aaron Rodgers is healthy, the defense is stacked, and head coach Robert Saleh would finally be vindicated after years of below-average play. Most could forgive the Jets losing in Week 1 to the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. But after last week's 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos, the New York media and even the Jets are out for blood. While on the Bart and Hahn show, wide receiver Garrett Wilson took aim at offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and his entire offensive scheme, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

“I don’t think we do a lot of different stuff to be honest,” Wilson said. “I watch football on Sundays, and I see a lot of teams mix it up and stuff like that. I don’t think we do that. I think we know our identity. It’s just about going out and executing it or figuring out if it’s going to work. I don’t think we’re trying a lot of different things.

“I know, personally, my route tree hasn’t been what it has been the last two years as far as the stuff I’ve been running. It’s just about figuring out if it's the right identity and whether it’s going to win games.”

Although he didn't directly call out Hackett by name, who else could Wilson be speaking about?

The Jets wanted Nathaniel Hackett gone, yet he remains

Last spring, a report from SNY's Connor Hughes put forward that the Jets attempted to hire a candidate to replace Nathaniel Hackett.

“The Jets made legitimate attempts this offseason to hire someone who would, essentially, replace Hackett. Not as a new offensive coordinator, but a title above who would run the show. The Jets had enough things they needed to address this offseason without replacing areas they’re content with. That pursuit tells me, internally, there are legitimate concerns with Hackett’s ability to successfully run things.

“It almost feels like the Jets are putting so much faith in Rodgers’ ability to correct Hackett’s wrongdoings. Sources spoke of many, many times last summer where Hackett called a play, then Rodgers changed it completely at the line. They figure he can do the same come the regular season.”

After Wilson's comments, I don't know where the Jets go from here besides moving someone internally into Hackett's position. The Broncos' defense completely out-schemed the Jets in every facet. Denver had five sacks and 14 QB hits against Rodgers. How does a well-functioning team even coexist after public statements like this?