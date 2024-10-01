Following the New York Jets' brutal Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers called for more accountability from head coach, Robert Saleh. Fast forward two days, and their drama is squashed as the quarterback said on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.



There’s always going to be messaging and narratives out there,” Rodgers said. You have two choices, you can ride the wave or a roller coaster or you can say f**k it, I don’t care. I’m the latter, I don’t get into what the conversation is going on outside the building around myself, or the relationships I have. The most important ones are looking a guy in the eye around the locker room or the meeting room and knowing he’s got your back, you’ve got his back.”

Is the Aaron Rodgers, and Robert Saleh disagreement harmful to the Jets?

Not at all. It seems to only be a bump in the road and clear frustration after the Jets were a 7.5-point favorite.

Rodgers had a disagreement with Saleh over his cadence in the loss and if it caused so many pre-snap penalties last Sunday in the loss to the Broncos. Players and coaches have disagreements all the time that don’t play out during a press conference. Saleh has had other small disagreements with Rodgers, like being unavailable to start training camp for the Jets when he was in Egypt.



“Rob and I have a great relationship,” Rodgers said. “We’ve had since day one when I got here. We have text messages, conversations, threads that we’re in, and conversations about a number of different topics outside of football. We have a good friendship.”



Saleh does have pressure on himself to win now with the Jets. When Rodgers was moved in a blockbuster trade, the expectations rose for the franchise. After four snaps in Week 1 of the 2023 season against the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers tore his Achilles and missed the rest of the season. Given the circumstances, the Jets performed decently but not up to the standard fans and even the head coach wanted.

While Saleh was a dominant defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers, that success hasn't translated over as nicely. His record as HC of the Jets is 20-35. However, a healthy Rodgers and a lot of talent around him on both sides of the ball present New York as a potential AFC Championship and even Super Bowl-contending team.

As the Jets gear up for Week 5, they hope to turn the page and solidify their mark as an AFC contender.