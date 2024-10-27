This season has been the worst-case scenario at every turn for the New York Jets. A major part of that is edge rusher Haason Reddick who held out for the first seven games of the season. He finally returned to the field in Week 8, just in time for a loss to the Patriots. He spoke with reporters after the game but declined to answer questions about the holdout, per SNY.

“As of right now fellas and everybody that's here, I have nothing to say as far as the holdout. The only thing that I am worried about right now is what can I do to get better, what can I do to get myself fully up to speed? We got a Thursday night game and that's the only thing I'm focused on right now. How can I get better? How can I help the team win? And what do I need to do to make sure we get these Ws?'

Haason Reddick's name does not appear in the box score for Sunday's game. He did not register a sack or a tackle in a game where Jacoby Brissett was the quarterback. The Jets' defense dominated Brissett and the Patriots in Week 2 but lost on Sunday even with Reddick.

How can Haason Reddick help the Jets?

The Jets are nearly out of playoff contention after Week 8. With six losses already, they must rip off multiple wins in a row to re-enter the discussion. That starts on Thursday night against the Texans at home. While they are 6-2, CJ Stroud has been susceptible to sacks this year. Reddick must make his first home game a coming-out party on Thursday.

The unsuccessful contract holdout did not make Reddick a fan favorite in New York. The Jets picked him up because they lost Bryce Huff in free agency and he never showed up to replace that production. Meanwhile, Will McDonald IV is in the top five on the sacks leaderboard.

Reddick must make the Jets' investment worth it. They paid a third-round pick to get him in the building and must get something out of that price. They will likely let him walk in free agency after the contract dispute, so making his Jets tenure somewhat positive is key.