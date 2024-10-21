The New York Jets reached an agreement with outside linebacker Haason Reddick prior to the team’s Week 7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jets will waive more than $12 million in fines Reddick accrued during his season-long holdout and the Pro Bowl defender will honor his contract with New York, thus ending the lengthy stalemate. With an agreement in place, Reddick appears ready to finally take the field for the Jets.

The eighth-year pro was in New York’s facility on Monday, accompanied by his new agent Drew Rosenhaus, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter on X. Reddick met with the Jets coaching staff and began “preparation for Sunday’s game vs. the Patriots,” per Schefter.

The Jets landed Reddick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the 2024 season. New York received the veteran pass rusher in exchange for a conditional third-round pick in the 2026 draft, which would turn into a second-rounder if he plays 67.5 percent of the season for the team while racking up 10 sacks.

While it's too late for Reddick to reach the 67.5 percent of games played condition, he could still provide value to a defense that lost Bryce Huff in free agency prior to the season. Reddick has recorded double digit sacks for three different teams over the last four years. However, after arriving in New York he decided to hold out for an extension on his contract. The Jets were unwilling to budge at the time and Reddick sat out the first seven weeks of the season.

Can Haason Reddick turn things around for a struggling Jets team?

In an unexpected move, Reddick was dropped by his representation, Creative Artists Agency, as his stalemate with the Jets dragged on and the fines increased. In response, Reddick hired Drew Rosenhaus and within a week the two sides reached an agreement that will get the player back on the field.

The Jets have had an action-packed season off the field in 2024. Owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh after a demoralizing Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. The team then acquired Davante Adams in a trade with the Raiders, reuniting quarterback Aaron Rodgers with his former Green Bay Packers teammate. Johnson then went after Reddick, making it clear the team wanted to reach an agreement that would end his holdout.

Now the Jets have Rodgers throwing to Adams with Reddick rushing the passer under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich. The team undoubtedly has talent. The question is, do they still have time to turn their season around. After an ugly loss to the Steelers Sunday, New York has dropped four straight games and fallen to 2-5 on the season. They’ll head to New England for a divisional matchup against the Patriots in Week 8 where Reddick will likely make his Jets debut.