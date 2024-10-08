The New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday, becoming the first team to make a coaching change this season. Owner Woody Johnson spoke with reporters on Tuesday about the firing and other team controversies. One was the Haason Reddick contract situation, which elicited an interesting answer for Johnson, as documented by SNY's Connor Hughes.

“Haason, get in your car, drive down 95, and come to the New York Jets and we can meet you and give you an escort right into the building. You'll fit right in, love it here, feel welcome, and accomplish great things with us.”

Well, that is certainly one way to try and get Reddick into the building. The Jets seem to have tried everything, including offering him contracts and telling him they have set a firm line. While the defense has been solid without him, Jermaine Johnson's Achilles injury leaves a massive hole at edge rusher.

With defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich now taking over the interim head coach role, maybe Reddick will finally join the team. He was traded from the Eagles to the Jets before the draft because he wanted a new contract. Joe Douglas and crew never gave him that contract and he never reported to training camp. If he does not play this season. Reddick will not become an unrestricted free agent.

Jets fan react to Woody Johnson's Haason Reddick comments

Jets fans have been reacting on social media all day to the Robert Saleh news. While opinions on that matter vary, everyone seems pretty united that these Woody Johnson comments on the Haason Reddick situation were a bit odd.

@Sportsbank100 asked, “Is there a more out of touch owner in the NFL? Wow.”

@BSmokes_ was one of many to question the method of contact with Reddick, “Tell Woody to pick up the phone and call him himself.”

And @dingo_ate_baby put the whole day succinctly, “The Jets are the gift that keeps on giving.”

Ulbrich takes over just six days before the biggest game of the Jets season. They host the Bills on Monday night and if they win, they will be in first place in the AFC East. The season is far from over and the Jets can salvage it with a big win on Monday. The play-calling still lies with Nathaniel Hackett, which means the offense won't change too much.

Haason Reddick joining the Jets defense would re-invigorate a squad that has played well without Jermaine Johnson. If the edge rusher heeds Johnson's call, New York could be in first place in their division very soon.