The New York Jets have been the busiest team in the NFL over the past couple of weeks, and that isn't changing ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Just days after they acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, the team appears to have finally reached an agreement on their contract stalemate with pass rusher Haason Reddick.

Reddick has been holding out from the Jets all season long after the team acquired him in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, but was unable to reach a contract extension with him. The two sides have finally found common ground, though, as they have agreed to an adjusted contract that will see the $12 million in fines Reddick racked up by not reporting to the team get waived.

Haason Reddick, Jets make history with new contract

Reddick's holdout has certainly been unprecedented in a variety of ways, so it would only make sense that it would come to an end in a rather unique way. With this agreement, Reddick becomes the first NFL player in over a decade to holdout past Week 1 before agreeing to an adjusted contract that will see him join his team.

It took awhile to get here, but New York will be thrilled to get one of the most consistent pass rushers in the league involved on defense moving forward now that this deal is settled. Team owner Woody Johnson was reportedly “very involved” in hammering out this deal, and while trade rumors unsurprisingly swirled around Reddick during this process, New York never seriously considered moving him.

Reddick has recorded at least 11 sacks in each of the past four seasons, and he will join a Jets pass rush that could certainly use some help. Will McDonald IV is enjoying a breakout campaign, as he has seven sacks in six games, but Michael Clemons and Quinnen Williams are the only other guys on the team with two or more sacks aside from him.

Reaching double-digit sacks will be a tough task for Reddick considering how he will end up missing nearly half the 2024 campaign, but he figures to make an immediate impact for New York once he finds his way on the field. The good news keeps on rolling in for the Jets, and they will be hoping it translates to a victory in Week 7 against the Steelers.