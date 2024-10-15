New York Jets linebacker Haason Reddick has new representation amid his contract holdout. After being dropped by CAA last week, the 30-year-old hired Drew Rosenhaus. During an appearance on The Facility Show, LeSean McCoy asked Rosenhaus if Reddick would play for the Jets this season.

“I believe it will Shady. I think we’re going to make that happen. That’s my prediction,” Rosenhaus replied. “I mean, certainly, I didn’t get hired here for him to miss this season.”

After publicly pleading with Reddick to end his holdout , Jets owner Woody Johnson reportedly gave the linebacker permission to seek a trade this week. McCoy followed up with a question about whether the team has had such dialogue with Rosenhau's client.

“Well, that’s what is being reported,” the agent replied. “Again, I cannot comment on that because that’s internal. But what I can tell you is you will see Haason playing football this year, and hopefully it will be with the Jets.”

Reddick's agent change has inspired hope that his holdout will be resolved sooner than later.

Will Haason Reddick ever take the field for the Jets?

New York acquired Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles in April for a conditional third-round pick. The Camden, New Jersey native is in the final year of a three-year, $45 million contract. After totaling 50.5 sacks over his last four seasons, he's demanding a deal commensurate with the league's top edge rushers.

While Reddick has yet to budge on his stance, Rosenhaus said there's a pathway to his client remaining a Jet.

“We look forward to working with the Jets to get this resolved as soon as possible,” the agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter. “Haason would like to be a New York Jet for years to come, and our goal is to make that happen.”

If the Jets cannot come to an agreement with Reddick, a trade could be on the horizon. While it may be difficult for teams to fit Reddick's 2024 salary and extend him at the number he desires, high-level pass rushers are at a premium in today's NFL. The Detroit Lions could be looking for help in that department after losing Aidan Hutchinson for the season to a broken tibia.

The Jets have posted a 2-4 record without Reddick this season. However, their defense has been among the best in the league, ranking second in yards allowed (273.0 per game) and seventh in points allowed (18.0).