The Haason Reddick contract saga had a big surprise earlier this week when the agency representing him, CAA, parted ways. As of now, there still doesn't look to be an end goal for Reddick, and nobody knows if he'll ever show up for the Jets. There have been rumors floating around that Reddick was supposed to have his current deal reworked earlier this season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Yet, as sources say, there was a point early in the season when it seemed Reddick's holdout would end with a reworked one-year deal that would've made him whole and much more,” Rapoport said.