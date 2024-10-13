The Haason Reddick contract saga had a big surprise earlier this week when the agency representing him, CAA, parted ways. As of now, there still doesn't look to be an end goal for Reddick, and nobody knows if he'll ever show up for the Jets. There have been rumors floating around that Reddick was supposed to have his current deal reworked earlier this season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
“Yet, as sources say, there was a point early in the season when it seemed Reddick's holdout would end with a reworked one-year deal that would've made him whole and much more,” Rapoport said.
“The deal was all but worked out with his former agents at CAA and Jets management, sources say,” Rapoport continued. “Reddick, who is on the hook for millions and millions in fines, had a contract offer that would have given him the opportunity to make up for the fines and make more money than he was originally scheduled to earn.”
Both parties thought that would allow Reddick to play, earn his money, and have the chance to get another deal in the offseason, but declined to sign the deal.
Haason Reddick still hasn't shown up to Jets' facility
Haason Reddick has been looking for a new contract since getting traded to the Jets, but things seem to not be progressing on either end. Reddick is forfeiting a game check of nearly $800,000 for every game he misses, and we're already in Week 6.
When or if Reddick ever comes to play for the Jets, he'll be a major contributor to a Jets' defense that is already a good group. In his last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, he made the Pro Bowl twice and was named to one All-Pro second team. In 2022, he recorded 16 sacks, and last season, he recorded 11 sacks.