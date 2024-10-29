Oh my, the New York Jets seem to resemble a dumpster fire. Colin Cowherd proclaimed Aaron Rodgers is done, and Bill Belichick performed a virtual blind-side block on Jets owner Woody Johnson. And now an NFL insider suggests any further personnel decisions won’t be made by the current Jets front office.

All this for a team that claimed to be a Super Bowl contender in 2024.

Zack Rosenblatt, a senior writer for The Athletic, said the trade for Davante Adams may have been overhyped, according to his comments on Scoop City’s YouTube page.

“This year was all about winning,” Rosenblatt said. “When they traded for Davante it wasn’t even about winning a Super Bowl anymore. It was about pulling themselves out of the dumps and getting to the playoffs and that failed. So it’s hard to even wrap your mind around everything when you lay it all out. That’s where I’m at and it’s probably where the Jets are at. There’s a lot of people in there who are not going to be making these decisions.”

Jets owner Woody Johnson has a mess on his hands

Sure, Johnson is trying to do the right things. But every move the Jets have made seems to blow up. With a record of 2-6 and sitting in last place in the AFC East, it appears there’s no hope of even making the playoffs.

The decision to fire Robert Saleh seems like a silly move as the Jets have entered a nose dive. Belichick certainly thinks so, according to a post on X by Pat McAfee.

“It starts at the top,” Belichick said. “Woody started pulling the levers, got rid of and fired Saleh. I don’t understand that. I thought he’s done a great job with the defense. They made the defensive coordinator (Jeff Ulbrich) the head coach. I’m not really sure what that did. He changed some playcalling, brought in Davante, and got (Hassan) Reddick back. It seems like a lot of moves here by Woody that I’m not sure about. I don’t really understand how they add up.”

Rosenblatt said Johnson is still trying to make something work.

“I think Woody wants to fix this as much as he can,” Rosenblatt said. “I think sometimes he directs his resources in the wrong directions. But I think he’s going to see big names out there. He’s going to see the Mike Vrabel, the Ben Johnson’s, and I think he’s going to want to hire them. But the question is those guys are going to have other options. That’s a fact. So will they want to go to the Jets? Will he tell them like you have control to create the culture you want? And you know the GM and the Coach are going to come in at the same time, too, which is a factor.”

All of this means Jets general manager Joe Douglas will likely be let go at some point this season, or soon after. Douglas gave the OK to Aaron Rodgers (epic fail), Robert Saleh (fail), and Davante Adams (fail in progress). With Douglas in the last year of his contract, it’s hard to see him keeping his job.