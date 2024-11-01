What a difference a half makes. The New York Jets hit rock bottom in the second quarter of their Thursday night matchup against the Houston Texans. New York carried a five-game losing streak into Week 9 and the team’s offense appeared utterly lost early. Then rookie wideout Malachi Corley made a massive blunder, dropping the ball before crossing the goal line and costing the team a sure touchdown.

It would have been easy – and entirely within character for the organization – to continue unraveling after going into halftime down 7-0. But the Jets fought back. Aaron Rodgers got hot. And the team’s talented receivers went to work.

After the Jets’ unexpected 21-13 win Thursday, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich discussed the unique connection between Rodgers and Davante Adams. “That’s something that takes years. That's a relationship that's way deeper than the three or four weeks they've been together this particular year,” Ulbrich told reporters, per SNY Jets on X.

The dynamic duo were teammates on the Green Bay Packers for eight seasons. They played in 108 games together, connecting on 622 passes for 7,590 yards and 69 touchdowns before reuniting in New York.

Despite the deep connection the two share, Adams’ Jets tenure got off to a slow start. He was learning a new playbook while shaking off an ankle injury. But New York is not known for its patience and the hand-wringing continued.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams demonstrated their deep connection in the Jets' Week 9 win

In the meantime, the team reached an agreement with pass rusher Haason Reddick, ending his season-long hold out. But after quality additions to both sides of the ball, the Jets went out and lost a divisional matchup to the New England Patriots in Week 8. The depressing defeat dropped the team’s record to 2-6, placing their postseason aspirations in serious jeopardy.

However, on Thursday night, after a brutal first half in which the team produced 87 total yards of offense, the Jets suddenly clicked. Adams looked like an All-Pro, consistently getting open on precise routes. And Rodgers took advantage, repeatedly finding Davante and Garrett Wilson for clutch gains.

Adams even overcame an injury scare after landing hard on the turf in the third quarter. He would return and immediately connect with Rodgers on a 37-yard touchdown – his first as a Jet and his 70th from the future Hall of Fame QB.

Adams’ performance was a welcome sight for Jets fans. Yet Wilson stole the show with an unbelievable catch that required him to snare the ball with one hand and get part of his leg down in the end zone before momentum carried him out of bounds.

Ultimately, Adams had seven grabs for 91 yards and a touchdown while Wilson caught nine of his 10 targets for 90 yards and two scores. Rodgers finished with 211 passing yards and three touchdowns. Crucially, the veteran passer didn’t turn the ball over.

Vibes in New York have improved following an all-time low at the midway point of this game. However the Jets have little margin for error the rest of the way. The team travels to Arizona to take on the Cardinals in Week 10.