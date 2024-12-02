The New York Jets 2024 campaign has been nothing short of a nightmare, and that continued in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks, as they suffered a 26-21 defeat, despite the Seahawks doing their best to hand the Jets a win. With a 3-9 record, the Jets season is all but over, which has led many folks to wonder what interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich is going to do with his veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

This season has not gone the way Rodgers would have hoped for, and with nothing left to play for, there has been whispers swirling that suggest the team could shut him down for the rest of the season. Ulbrich shut down those rumors last week, and he echoed the same sentiment heading into Week 14, saying Rodgers will remain the team's starting quarterback moving forward.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, “Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters today that QB Aaron Rodgers will continue to start for the team, giving them the best chance to win. ‘He’s our quarterback.'”

Jeff Ulbrich, Jets sticking with Aaron Rodgers amid lost season

While New York isn't officially eliminated from playoff contention yet, they have virtually no shot of making it at this point. With that in mind, it could make sense to send Rodgers to the bench for the remainder of the season. While his NFL future is certainly up in the air considering the fact that he's struggled quite badly this season and is now 41 years old, seeing him get injured over these final few games could make an already bad situation even worse for New York.

Ulbrich has shown no desire to shut down or bench Rodgers, though, so it looks like he's going to be finishing out the campaign under center for the Jets. With that big move out of the picture, at least for Week 14, the team will turn their attention towards Week 14, where they will be taking on the Miami Dolphins in a divisional matchup.